Joint Compliance Campaign Launched by Tax Administration, SZV and SBAB | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Tax Administration, in collaboration with Social & Health Insurances (SZV) and Stichting Belastingaccountantsbureau (SBAB), has officially launched a joint compliance verification campaign aimed at strengthening business compliance and improving the accuracy of employer records on Sint Maarten.

The campaign will begin in February 2026 and will include on-site inspections at registered businesses. During these visits, SBAB officers will verify whether business information registered with SZV and the Tax Administration reflects the current operational situation of each enterprise. Where discrepancies are identified, records will be reviewed and updated in cooperation with business owners, in accordance with applicable tax and social security legislation.

In addition to verification activities, the initiative will provide guidance and support to businesses experiencing compliance challenges. This includes one-on-one assistance to help employers better understand their legal obligations, strengthen administrative practices, and effectively utilize the SZV Employer Portal and relevant tax reporting portals.

The Tax Administration, SZV, and SBAB emphasize that strong compliance practices are essential for maintaining accurate records, ensuring fair competition, and supporting a transparent and lawful business environment.

Businesses are kindly requested to cooperate during inspection visits and ensure that all requested documentation is readily available.

For questions, feedback, or complaints related to this initiative, please contact: tax-compliance@sintmaartengov.org.

​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Joint-Compliance-Campaign-Launched-by-Tax-Administration,-SZV-and-SBAB.aspx