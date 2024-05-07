JULIANA AIRPORT: The arrival hall is expected to be operational by the end of the 3rd quarter of 2024 | FAXINFO

The Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company NV (PJIAE) announces in a press release significant progress in the construction project of the new terminal.

Following the opening of the check-in area and departures hall in January 2024, the focus is now on the completion of the much-anticipated arrivals hall. This will include handling systems more efficient for faster baggage retrieval, streamlined immigration and customs procedures to minimize waiting times and new facilities for more comfortable passenger arrival. This Phase III of construction aligns with PJIAE's commitment to optimize passenger flow. By the end of the third quarter of 2024, the entire terminal – including the arrivals hall – will be operational, well in time for the peak holiday season which begins next November. “We are now ready to begin the countdown to our inauguration in November this year,” says Brian Ming, general manager of Juliana Airport, before adding “In a few months, Princess Juliana Airport will shine like a diamond. And Saint-Martin will once again be one of the main destinations in the region. More and more passengers will visit our beautiful island, which will benefit the entire community.”

Prioritizing a seamless travel experience

The PJIAE is aware of the importance of minimizing disruption during this final phase. The team is dedicated to careful planning and collaboration to ensure that ongoing airport operations are not affected and that travelers continue to enjoy as seamless a travel experience as possible.

80 years of Princess Juliana Airport

Princess Juliana Airport is preparing to celebrate its 80th anniversary this year. This milestone event is intended to honor the airport's rich heritage, which connects people and cultures across the world. “With a blend of historical reverence and forward-looking optimism, the 80th anniversary celebration will be a royal celebration, reflecting the airport's enduring commitment to innovation, efficiency and sustainability in the years to come,” emphasizes Brian Ming. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/aeroport-de-juliana-le-hall-darrivee-devrait-etre-operationnel-dici-la-fin-du-3eme-trimestre-2024/