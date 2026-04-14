“Know Your Rights” Campaign Launched to Empower Workers and Employers in St. Maarten | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg, St. Maarten – April 14, 2026 — The Minister of Public Health Social Development & Labour, Richinel Brug through the Department of Labour proudly announces the launch of its “Know Your Rights” campaign, a public awareness initiative aimed at strengthening the understanding of labour laws, promoting fair workplace practices and encouraging compliance across St. Maarten.

This campaign comes in response to ongoing concerns regarding misunderstandings of employee rights and employer obligations. Through clear, accessible information, the Department seeks to ensure that both workers and employers are equipped with the knowledge needed to foster safe, fair, and productive working environments.

The “Know Your Rights” campaign will focus on key areas including:

​Employee rights related to wages, working hours, and leave entitlements

Employer obligations under applicable labour laws

Procedures for reporting workplace grievances and disputes

Guidance on sick leave, occupational safety, and workplace protections

As part of the initiative, the Department will roll out a series of public service announcements in English, Spanish and Creole, and digital content in the form of video skits in the languages mentioned on governments social media platform. As part of the campaign interviews will also be done with Country St. Maarten Labour Mediator and Department of Labour department head as these two entities play an important role in the rights of the worker and employer.

“An informed workforce is a protected workforce,” said Minister Brug. “This campaign is about empowering individuals with the knowledge they need to stand up for their rights while also supporting employers in meeting their legal responsibilities.”

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Know-Your-Rights-Campaign-Launched-to-Empower-Workers-and-Employers-in-St-Maarten.aspx