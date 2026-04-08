KPSM Calls for Cooperation and Safety During Opening Jump-Up | Government of Sint Maarten

​The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is informing the general public of the upcoming opening Jump-Up, scheduled for Friday, April 10, 2026. The event will begin at 8:00 p.m. from the South Reward area and proceed toward the Festival Village as part of the official opening of the Carnival season.

KPSM is once again calling on the community for full cooperation and responsible behavior during this and all upcoming Carnival activities. Officers will maintain a strong presence throughout the parade to ensure public safety and order.

The police will take action against all individuals who disturb public order. This includes, but is not limited to, persons wearing masks, sale of alcohol along the roadside, especially to minors, and the distribution of beverages in glass bottles. A list of punishable offenses and corresponding fines has already been shared with the public, and strict enforcement will be carried out during the Jump-Up and subsequent events.

In addition, KPSM urges parents and guardians to have open and serious discussions with their minor children regarding appropriate behavior during the Jump-Up and the remainder of the Carnival period. Parental guidance is essential to ensuring that young persons understand the importance of respecting public order, safety regulations, and law enforcement instructions.

Attention will also be given to the movement of scooters and motorcycles during the event. Riders are strongly warned not to drive through or interfere with the Jump-Up parade. Such actions pose a serious risk to public safety. KPSM will take immediate action against any rider whose behavior endangers participants or disrupts the flow of the event.

KPSM remains committed to ensuring a safe and enjoyable Carnival experience for all residents and visitors. The cooperation of the community is essential in achieving this goal.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Calls-for-Cooperation-and-Safety-During-Opening-Jump-Up.aspx