KPSM Conducts Targeted Controls Focused on Firearm and Narcotics Prevention | Government of Sint Maarten

​On Tuesday, April 21st, 2026, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) carried out several targeted controls at various locations across the island, including the Maho area, Dutch Quarter, Fort Willem, and A.Th. Illidge Road.

These controls were conducted with a strong focus on the prevention of illegal firearm possession and narcotics-related activities. Preventative searches were also carried out as part of the operation. This initiative forms part of KPSM’s broader efforts to address ongoing public safety concerns, particularly the rise in traffic accidents recorded during the first quarter of 2026, as well as recent robberies involving individuals using scooters.

During the controls, a total of five scooter riders were stopped and checked. Two riders initially refused to comply with police instructions to stop but were later intercepted with the assistance of additional patrol units. Upon inspection, both scooters were found to be not roadworthy, and the required documentation was not in order. The riders were issued fines, and the scooters were subsequently impounded.

KPSM emphasizes that these controls are also part of ongoing efforts to maintain public order and safety during the Carnival period, when increased activity requires heightened vigilance.

The police strongly urge all road users, including scooter riders and motorists, to cooperate fully with officers during such controls. Refusal to comply with lawful instructions from police officers is considered a punishable offense.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Conducts-Targeted-Controls-Focused-on-Firearm-and-Narcotics-Prevention.aspx