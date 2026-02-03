KPSM Continues Investment in Training and Professional Development of Personnel | Government of Sint Maarten

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) continues to invest in the training and professional development of its personnel as part of its ongoing commitment to quality policing and community engagement.

Over the past weeks, several KPSM officers successfully completed specialized training and educational upgrading at Miami-Dade College in Florida. A first group of five (5) officers participated in a Train-the-Trainer course in EHBO (First Aid), strengthening the organization’s internal capacity to provide lifesaving instruction and emergency response training.

Additionally, a second group of four (4) officers attended the Miami-Dade School of Justice, where they completed training as School Resource Officers for Sint Maarten. This marks the second group of School Resource Officers trained for the island, further reinforcing KPSM’s commitment to youth engagement, school safety, and crime prevention.

These trainings were conducted in collaboration with all Dutch Caribbean islands and coordinated through the Association of Chiefs of Police of the Dutch Caribbean (CvK). The Chief of Police of Sint Maarten, Mr. C. John, currently serves as Chairman of the CvK.

KPSM emphasizes that the School Resource Officer program plays a vital role in strengthening relationships between law enforcement and young people, while fostering safe and supportive learning environments across Sint Maarten.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten congratulates all officers who successfully completed these training’s and commends them for their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to continuous improvement.

​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Continues-Investment-in-Training-and-Professional-Development-of-Personnel.aspx