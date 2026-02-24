KPSM Issues Safety Appeal Ahead of St. Maarten Heineken Regatta 2026 | Government of Sint Maarten

​The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is calling on residents, visitors, and the broader business community to cooperate fully with law enforcement as the island gears up for one of its most celebrated annual events — the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, set to take place during the first week of March 2026.

The Heineken Regatta is one of Sint Maarten’s important events, drawing thousands of sailing enthusiasts and visitors from around the world each year. With that influx comes a significant increase in activity across the island, and KPSM wants to ensure the experience remains safe and enjoyable for everyone involved.

KPSM takes this opportunity to thank the public, event organizers, and the business community for their cooperation in previous years, which has been instrumental in maintaining public order, safety, and smooth traffic flow throughout the event. That same spirit of partnership will be crucial in 2026.

Motorists should be aware that traffic control measures will be in place, particularly in the Cole Bay and Simpson Bay areas, where the highest concentration of pedestrian and vehicular movement is expected. The most critical period will be the weekend of March 7 and 8, 2026, when temporary traffic adjustments will be implemented along Union Road. Drivers heading toward Port de Plaisance are urged to stay alert, follow all temporary signage and road directional, and comply with instructions from officers.

KPSM specifically asks all road users to follow traffic regulations without exception, allow extra travel time when passing through event zones, refrain from illegal parking or blocking roadways along Union Road, remain patient and respectful toward fellow road users, and report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

Officers will maintain a strong and visible presence throughout the Regatta period. KPSM is clear that visible policing is not simply a deterrent — it is a commitment to accountability and community protection.

The Regatta season will be followed by the Sint Maarten Carnival in April and May 2026, for which similar public cooperation will be expected. Together, these events represent the best of Sint Maarten, and KPSM is determined to keep them that way.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Issues-Safety-Appeal-Ahead-of-St–Maarten-Heineken-Regatta-2026.aspx