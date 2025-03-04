KPSM Issues Urgent Warning on Unsafe Transport of Minors | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has observed an alarming trend in traffic over the past few weeks, where drivers and scooter riders are endangering young children by failing to adhere to basic safety regulations.

Police officers, as well as other road users, have repeatedly seen drivers operating vehicles with babies or toddlers on their laps, without any form of seatbelt or child restraint system. Additionally, several incidents have been noted where scooter riders transport minor children—sometimes two at a time—on their scooters, often without helmets.

This reckless behavior not only puts the driver or rider at risk but also endangers the lives of the children involved. KPSM strongly emphasizes that any sudden changes in traffic conditions, such as unexpected braking or actions by other road users, could lead to serious accidents. Such incidents may result in severe injuries or, in extreme cases, fatalities.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is issuing a stern warning to all drivers and riders engaging in these dangerous practices. Law enforcement will be increasing monitoring and will take necessary actions against those found violating traffic safety laws.

While the police cannot be present at every location, individuals must also have the mindset to avoid putting themselves or minors in dangerous situations. KPSM urges all road users to prioritize safety, especially when transporting children. The use of appropriate child restraints in vehicles and helmets for scooter passengers is not just a legal requirement but a crucial measure to protect lives.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Issues-Urgent-Warning-on-Unsafe-Transport-of-Minors.aspx