KPSM Offers Fireworks Safety Tips and Urges Responsible Celebrations | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is advising the public to take extra precautions when using fireworks to ensure a safe and joyous transition to 2025. To help prevent accidents and injuries, KPSM recommends the following safety tips:

Use fireworks outdoors only : Always ignite fireworks in a clear, open area, away from buildings, vehicles, and crowds.

Dispose of fireworks safely : After use, allow fireworks to cool completely before soaking them in water and discarding them.

Stay alert: Avoid handling fireworks if under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and be mindful of your surroundings.

KPSM reminds the public that improper use of fireworks is not only dangerous but also illegal. Increased patrols will be conducted during the celebrations to monitor activities and respond to incidents swiftly.

As the community gathers to welcome 2025, KPSM encourages everyone to celebrate responsibly. Fireworks, when used properly, enhance the festivities, but reckless behavior can lead to severe consequences. Let’s come together to make this New Year safe, memorable, and joyful.

To report unsafe or illegal activities involving fireworks, call +1 721-542-2222 or 911 immediately. Your cooperation is key to ensuring public safety.

Let’s start 2025 on the right note—stay safe, be responsible, and take care of one another."​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Offers-Fireworks-Safety-Tips-and-Urges-Responsible-Celebrations.aspx