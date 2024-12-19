KPSM Spreads Holiday Cheer to the Community in the Most Unexpected Way | Government of Sint Maarten

​

The Police Force of St. Maarten (KPSM), in a great show of community spirit, conducted a distribution of ham and turkey to unsuspecting motorists during a planned traffic control this morning.

This initiative, organized by the Police Management Team and sponsored by NAGICO Insurances, aimed to spread holiday cheer and demonstrate appreciation to the community.

“Community Policing is one of the main ways in which we try to create a safer and more cohesive community by promoting trust and cooperation,” Chief Commissioner of Police Carl John explained. “Projects such as this are examples of how we positively engage with the community in outreach programs to build relationships between law enforcement and the public.”

The traffic controls were executed at strategic locations on the island, and motorists were pleasantly surprised by their Christmas gifts. However, during the same control, police also confiscated a small sword from one of the vehicles stopped, emphasizing the importance of maintaining safety alongside spreading holiday cheer.

Similar initiatives have been carried out in the past by the Police Department, such as their Food Box distribution to vulnerable groups by the Community Police Officers (CPOs), the distribution of hot meals in various communities, and the most recent distribution of supermarket vouchers to motorists.

The Police thanked NAGICO for partnering with them on this initiative once again and encouraged other private entities to invest in the community by finding meaningful ways to give back. The KPSM also takes this opportunity to remind everyone to exercise caution on the road, especially during the holiday season, and to have a happy and safe holiday season.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Spreads-Holiday-Cheer-to-the-Community-in-the-Most-Unexpected-Way.aspx