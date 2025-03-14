KPSM to Enforce Safety Measures During Upcoming Carnival Parades | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) will enforce strict safety measures during the upcoming carnival parades and jump-ups to ensure public safety.

KPSM will strictly enforce the “No Mask” policy to prevent unlawful activities and ensure proper identification. Individuals wearing masks will be warned to remove them; failure to comply will result in arrest, processing at the police station, and a fine.

Police will also take firm action against aggressive behavior and any disorderly conduct threatening public safety. Officers will actively monitor the event and intervene as needed.

Additionally, KPSM will crack down on scooter riders disrupting the jump-up, ensuring they do not interfere with the parade’s flow or endanger participants. Violators will face enforcement actions.

KPSM urges the public to cooperate, follow safety guidelines, and enjoy the celebrations responsibly.

Further details on traffic measures and security will be provided soon. For updates, follow KPSM’s social media pages and local news outlets.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-to-Enforce-Safety-Measures-During-Upcoming-Carnival-Parades.aspx