KPSM Urges Owners to Retrieve Impounded Scooters Before Disposal Process Begins | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is calling on all scooter owners whose vehicles have been impounded due to technical issues or lack of proper documentation to retrieve their property from the police station. Owners are reminded that they have been given sufficient time to claim their scooters in accordance with established procedures.

The police have been following legal protocols to provide owners with the opportunity to collect their impounded vehicles. However, many scooters remain unclaimed at the back of the police station. If these scooters are not retrieved within the designated timeframe, KPSM will proceed with their lawful disposal, with the necessary authorization from the relevant authorities.

Owners are urged to visit the police station as soon as possible with the required documents to claim their scooters. To facilitate the retrieval process, owners should contact Miss R. Prosper. or Mr. J.Abrue at the police station in Philipsburg or call +1 721-54-22222 and ask for one of these officers. Failure to do so will result in the permanent removal of these vehicles from police storage.

​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Urges-Owners-to-Retrieve-Impounded-Scooters-Before-Disposal-Process-Begins.aspx