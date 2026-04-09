KPSM Urges Strict Age Verification During Carnival Season | Government of Sint Maarten

​The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is calling on all shop owners, restaurants, bars, and street vendors to exercise heightened responsibility during the upcoming Carnival season by strictly adhering to laws regarding the sale of alcohol.

KPSM is aware that, despite regulations, alcohol is sometimes purchased by adults and subsequently provided to minors. It is important to emphasize that this practice is illegal and constitutes a punishable offense.

In an effort to safeguard the well-being of young people and maintain public order, KPSM strongly urges all businesses and vendors to verify the age of customers before selling alcoholic beverages. When there is any doubt, proper identification should be requested.

The responsible sale of alcohol is a shared duty. By working together, the community can help reduce underage drinking and ensure a safer Carnival experience for everyone.

KPSM will continue to monitor compliance and take action where necessary.

简体中文 (Mandarin)

新闻稿

圣马丁警察局（KPSM）​

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KPSM 呼吁在嘉年华期间严格核查年龄

圣马丁警察局（KPSM）呼吁所有商店业主、餐馆、酒吧以及街头摊贩，在即将到来的嘉年华期间加强责任意识，严格遵守有关酒类销售的法律规定。

KPSM 已注意到，尽管有相关法律规定，仍存在成年人购买酒精并转交给未成年人的情况。必须强调，这种行为是违法的，并将受到法律处罚。

为了保护青少年的安全并维护公共秩序，KPSM 强烈建议所有商家和销售人员在出售酒精饮品前核实顾客的年龄。如有任何疑问，应要求出示有效身份证明。

负责任地销售酒精是全社会的共同责任。通过共同努力，我们可以减少未成年人饮酒现象，确保所有人都能安全地享受嘉年华活动。

KPSM 将继续监督相关规定的执行情况，并在必要时采取行动。

新闻稿结束

繁體中文 (Cantonese)

新聞稿

聖馬丁警察局（KPSM）

日期：[填寫日期]

KPSM 呼籲在嘉年華期間嚴格核實年齡

聖馬丁警察局（KPSM）呼籲所有商店業主、餐廳、酒吧及街頭攤販，在即將到來的嘉年華期間提高責任意識，嚴格遵守有關酒類銷售的法律規定。

KPSM 已注意到，儘管有相關法律，仍有成年人購買酒精後轉交給未成年人的情況。必須強調，這種行為屬於違法，並會受到法律處罰。

為了保障青少年的安全及維護公共秩序，KPSM 強烈建議所有商戶在出售酒精飲品前核實顧客的年齡。如有懷疑，應要求出示有效身份證明。

負責任地銷售酒精是整個社會的共同責任。透過大家的合作，可以減少未成年人飲酒的情況，確保每個人都能安全地享受嘉年華活動。

KPSM 將繼續監督相關法規的執行情況，並在有需要時採取行動。

新聞稿完​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Urges-Strict-Age-Verification-During-Carnival-Season.aspx