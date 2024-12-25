Lights up and running! | Government of Sint Maarten

​PHILIPSBURG – Nearly 6 months following their damage, the traffic lights at the entrance to

Philipsburg have been restored and enhanced.

The Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs was on hand last night to switch on the lights along with

the Secretary General Kenson Plaisimond and Chief of Staff Luciano Nicholls.

Gumbs stated that the functioning traffic lights are not a milestone, but that the restoration

includes a shift to renewable energy in the shape of an emergency back up system that will make

use of solar energy. The Ministry is also working on the finalization of a new agreement for

regular maintenance, which has not been in place since 2019.

The Ministry wishes to thank Mr. Henry and Mr. English of HEMCO NV, for the electrical

wiring and lights as well as Head Contractor Mr. Nicolaas of Smart Innovations Caribbean, for

the system and sequencing​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Lights-up-and-running.aspx