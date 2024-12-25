Lights up and running! | Government of Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG – Nearly 6 months following their damage, the traffic lights at the entrance to
Philipsburg have been restored and enhanced.
The Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs was on hand last night to switch on the lights along with
the Secretary General Kenson Plaisimond and Chief of Staff Luciano Nicholls.
Gumbs stated that the functioning traffic lights are not a milestone, but that the restoration
includes a shift to renewable energy in the shape of an emergency back up system that will make
use of solar energy. The Ministry is also working on the finalization of a new agreement for
regular maintenance, which has not been in place since 2019.
The Ministry wishes to thank Mr. Henry and Mr. English of HEMCO NV, for the electrical
wiring and lights as well as Head Contractor Mr. Nicolaas of Smart Innovations Caribbean, for
the system and sequencing
Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Lights-up-and-running.aspx
