LITERATURE: Agathe Novella signs a first luminous novel anchored in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The island of Saint-Martin serves as the backdrop for Agathe Novella's very first novel, “Follow the sun”, which is published this Friday. With this fiction filled with emotion and hope, the author delivers a story of resilience, reconstruction and quest for identity, in an accessible and sensitive style.

A trained journalist, co-founder of a well-known local arts and culture magazine, and a lifelong musician, Agathe adds another string to her bow by embarking on novel writing. She chooses Saint-Martin, where she has lived since 2018, as the setting for an inner journey where the light of the region echoes the one her heroine seeks.

The story follows Bianca, a young woman shattered by the sudden loss of her partner, who flies to the Caribbean in search of her in-laws. This unexpected journey leads her to Saint-Martin, where she will be confronted with shocking revelations and a series of encounters that will profoundly transform her. Far from a simple exotic setting, the island becomes the mirror of his emotional journeyOver the course of the 306 pages, she delicately addresses grief, secrets, but also the strength of bonds and self-awakening.

“Follow the Sun” promises a read that is both enlightening and deeply human. A discreet but sincere tribute to Saint-Martin, its culture, and its energy. Agathe's first novel, self-published, is available today at the Librairie du Bord de Mer, the Librairie des Isles, the Tabacs Presse de Bellevue, Mont Vernon and Baie Oriente, on online sales platforms and to order from bookstores in mainland France. _Vx

