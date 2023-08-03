LOCAL LIFE: A little holiday air at Grand-Case airport | FAXINFO

The Grand-Case Airport Deco Team has shown all its creativity by decorating the reception and the aisles of the airport, decorations made by hand to the delight of travellers, companions and staff.

By choosing the “Summer 2023” theme, the Grand-Case airport decoration team offers total immersion in a colorful and unique universe, immersing visitors in the underwater world in the departure lounge. Octopus, jellyfish, corals, fish, the trip is immediate, without having to take the plane or take out the snorkel and the diving mask. Several name panels give a nod to the territory's best-known beaches or neighboring islands in a superb color theme. The refreshing welcome in the room to collect luggage is particularly appreciated by newcomers. Another great idea from the manager of Grand-Case airport, Edeis, to have enabled the creation of this decoration team in 2021, and to let their imagination take over the premises in this summer of 2023. approach is still as original and brilliantly implemented. Many travelers marvel at this meticulous craftsmanship. With 193.795 passengers recorded in 2022 against 120.819 in 2021, Grand-Case airport is not lacking in attractiveness. The Deco Team lets its artistic flair flow according to the vagaries of the calendar and its ideas for brightening up the airport. The “Summer 2023” decorative edition can be admired until September at Grand-Case airport. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-un-petit-air-de-vacances-a-laeroport-de-grand-case/