LOCAL LIFE: Jahid Hamlet, new president of the Territorial Youth Council | FAXINFO

Meeting last Friday at the Collectivity, the 28 members of the 8th Territorial Youth Council (CTJ) of Saint-Martin elected their new president. Sixteen-year-old Jahid Hamlet will lead the council for the next two years.



Dressed elegantly in their suits, the young councilors elected their president during their installation ceremony. With 17 votes in his favor, Jahid Hamlet, a first-year student at Robert Weinum High School and a member of the previous CTJ (Youth Council), was chosen to lead this term. Having already run two years ago, he stood again this year with clear ambitions, such as creating a joint committee with the young members of the Sint Maarten parliament and organizing a “day where young people from Saint-Martin can showcase their talents.” His experience and projects clearly influenced the vote.



In his speech, the young president praised the progress made by the previous council, particularly the amendments to the CTJ charter regarding the selection process for future members, while acknowledging some difficulties encountered: “Our group lost a large number of its members […] but some remained, myself included.” Indeed, of the 23 members, “only ten remained at the end,” recounts Maylie Auger-Azur, vice-president of the 7th CTJ, who wishes the newly elected members to remain united and to “enjoy themselves.”



Facing Jahid Hamlet, two other young men put themselves forward as candidates: Rodny Arrondell-Mogin, 16, and Ethan Kouame Agoua, 17. The former wanted to ensure that “everyone has a voice,” while the latter ran specifically to try to “strengthen the ties between young people and their elected officials.” During his inauguration, Jahid Hamlet affirmed that together, they would make the CTJ “a force that truly matters.” The ceremony concluded with congratulations from local councilor Raphaël Sanchez, who urged them to “carry out their term with pride.” _DR



Steering body of the CTJ Executive Council 2026-2028

President: Jahid HAMLET

1st Vice-President: Mirline DAMBREVILLE

2nd Vice-President: Dieunicha CHARLES

3rd Vice President: Denzel Cocks

4th Vice President: Will Williams



Executive Member: Ethan KOUAME AGOUA

Executive Member: Rodny ARRONDELL-MOGIN





The council consists of 28 active members (23 full members and 5 alternates):

ACHILLE Pauline (Lycée Robert Weinum)

ARRONDELL-MOGIN Rodny (Daniella Jeffry High School)

BLAIZE Yaël (High School Robert Weinum)

CHARD Alan (Robert Weinum High School)

CHARLES Dieunicha (Robert Weinum High School)

COCKS Denzel (Robert Weinum High School)

DAMBREVILLE Mirline (Robert Weinum High School)

DELL Lou Ann (Soualiga College)

DEROCHE JNO-BAPTISTE Dimany (Training Center)

Esteemed Melissa (Daniella Jeffry High School)

HAMLET Jahid (Robert Weinum High School)

HERRERA Renata (Collège Roche Gravée de Moho)

KISSOUNA Jayce (Daniella Jeffry High School)

KOUAME AGOUA Ethan (Robert Weinum High School)

MACCOW Lionel (Robert Weinum High School)

MAREVAL CONNOR Naely (Collège Mont des Accords)

MAURRAS Fredderick (Robert Weinum High School)

MENARD Lovykova (Robert Weinum High School)

NORESKAL Filip (Robert Weinum High School)

PETERSON Leandro (Daniella Jeffry High School)

URBANIAK Carmen (Robert Weinum High School)

URBANIAK Christina (Robert Weinum High School)

WILLIAMS Will (Robert Weinum High School / Active)





The 5 Alternate Members:

ALHABLEH – JASARON Yasmine (Collège Roche Gravée de Moho)

FRANCIS CARTY Dafiana (Robert Weinum High School)

JOSEPH-SIMIN Léanna (Lycée Daniella Jeffry)

LOUIS Khyannah (Robert Weinum High School)

PHANORD Kassy (Robert Weinum High School)

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-jahid-hamlet-nouveau-president-du-conseil-territorial-des-jeunes/