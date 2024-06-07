LOCAL LIFE: Numerous events organized at SXM to promote and make entrepreneurship accessible to all | FAXINFO

From June 10 to 14, Adie Saint-Martin is organizing a series of events to make entrepreneurship accessible to all, part of the celebration of 35 years of Adie throughout the national territory, 9 years to Saint-Martin.

In Saint-Martin, for 9 years, Adie has supported and financed local entrepreneurs to boost the island's economy. But despite a growing desire, business creation remains, in fact, still inaccessible to far too many women, young people, job seekers, immigrants and residents of priority neighborhoods and rural areas, due to lack of financing, advice and networking. This is why Adie, by celebrating its 35th anniversary at the national level and its 9th anniversary in Saint-Martin, is mobilizing, more than ever, through an information campaign from June 10 to 14, to make entrepreneurship accessible to all.

Since its creation in 2015 in Saint-Martin, Adie has enabled 679 entrepreneurs to launch or develop their activity, thus injecting €5 into the local economy.

The program :

• Monday, June 10:

Webconference – 8:30 a.m. “France Travail’s support for creating a business” Registration on www.adie.org/nos-webconferences

Collective information “The keys to entrepreneurship” – 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Les Mioches Carmonts association (88 rue Charles Tondu, Sandy Ground). Collective information “The keys to entrepreneurship” from 14 p.m. to 16:30 p.m. Le PAVA (Sandy Ground).

• Tuesday June 11:

Webconference – 8 hours “Women entrepreneurs: reactivate your natural confidence and manifest your dreams”. Registration on www.adie.org/nos-webconferences Collective information “The keys to entrepreneurship” from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the SXM Nini association (Résidence les hirondelles Quartier d'Orléans).

• Wednesday June 12:

Adie is open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at ACED Concordia (6 rue Paul Mingau).

• Thursday June 13:

Webconference – 8:30 a.m. “Making my business project more virtuous for the planet (with La Ruche)”. Registration at www.adie.org/nos-webconferences

• Friday June 14:

Open house “Business creation breakfast” from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Adie agency in Marigot.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-de-nombreux-evenements-organises-a-sxm-pour-promouvoir-et-rendre-accessible-a-tous-lentrepreneuriat/