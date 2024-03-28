LOCAL LIFE: Plantings in roundabouts and on roadsides from the border of Oyster Pond to Bellevue! | FAXINFO

The Living Environment and Ecological Transition delegation of the Community, chaired by the 2nd vice-president, Bernadette Davis, launched a vast operation to beautify the territory.

Financed by REACT-EU European funds, this operation consists of planting in roundabouts and on the sides of the roads.

The Marigot, Bellevue, Agrément, Cul-de-Sac roundabouts, as well as the Morne Valois descent, have already benefited from the beautification program.

Ultimately, the entire territory will be concerned for a total amount of 1.2 million euros including other green developments.

