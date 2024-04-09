LOCAL LIFE: Sports holidays for young people from Sandy Ground | FAXINFO

As part of the “Community at the heart of the neighborhoods” system, sporting and other activities are organized for the young people of Sandy Ground during the Easter holidays.

The “Community at the heart of the neighborhoods” system is now a reference among the young people of Sandy Ground who participate in large numbers in the various activities organized during the Easter holidays.

The importance of the collective, sharing, respect and kindness are the values ​​instilled during these sports sessions.

A big congratulations to the CLSPD Security mission, led by Patrick Henoc and his teams, in particular the social mediators who since the start of the year have been doing valuable work with the young people of Sandy Ground.

Meet every day of the Pascale week from 16 p.m. to 19 p.m. on the Sandy Ground sports arena. Sporty and friendly atmosphere guaranteed!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-des-vacances-sportives-pour-les-jeunes-de-sandy-ground/