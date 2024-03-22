Local Mission of Saint-Martin, a renewed commitment despite the challenges of 2023 | FAXINFO

The Local Mission of Saint-Martin maintains its positive dynamic in the face of the challenges encountered in 2023, with a registration of more than 950 young people to date. The MIL of Saint-Martin has firmly established its place in the region and is actively preparing to welcome young people aged 16 to 25 in 2024.

Raphaël SANCHEZ, President of the Local Mission of Saint-Martin for almost two years, embodies the dynamism of a young elected official from the region. Self-taught and from a disadvantaged neighborhood, he invests himself fully in his role as an elected official, aware of his responsibility as a model for the youth of the region.

“Who better than a young neighborhood to treat the problems of young people in the neighborhoods” underlines President SANCHEZ

For many years, the region did not have adequate structures to welcome and support young people. Today, the Local Mission of Saint-Martin is committed and working hard for young people.

“The Local Mission of Saint-Martin is the result of collective efforts, aimed at offering young people in the area the opportunities and resources they need. We filled a void that existed for too long, and today we are reaping the fruits of our commitment to local youth,” said President SANCHEZ.

With his in-depth knowledge of the field, President SANCHEZ continues to play an essential role in the development and success of the Local Mission of Saint-Martin, thus contributing significantly to the emancipation and development of young people. His experience as a young elected official allows him to authentically understand the challenges facing the region's youth. His determination to face these challenges and to work for the well-being of young people is reflected in his active involvement in his role as president.

In 2023, despite the difficulties, the President took a more active posture in the management of the structure, showing himself to be very present, active and attentive, with the sole desire to create opportunities for young people, facilitate their procedures and arouse the desire among those far from society to take charge of their future and embark on this beautiful adventure that is life.

New perspectives are opening up for 2024 and beyond, according to President Raphael SANCHEZ, with the arrival in 2023 of a new Director, Mr. Jessy DUHALDE. Former Director of an integration structure in Guadeloupe, Jessy DUHALDE quickly followed a one-week training course in France, organized by the National Union of Local Missions (UNML), to ensure successful integration as a new Director.

Mr. Jessy DUHALDE, father of two young people from Saint-Martin, has 6 years of experience as Director of an integration association in Guadeloupe. After working for several years at the CAF of Guadeloupe as an auditor, he joined the Mission Locale of Saint-Martin. Alongside his professional commitment, he was involved in the Saint-Martin associative sector dedicated to youth, thus demonstrating a good understanding of the region and its youth.

An audit carried out in November 2023 by the UNML revealed areas for improvement to be implemented quickly to reassure funders (State, COM) and strengthen the skills necessary to propose systems adapted to young people in the region, taking into account take into account local specificities.

The team has also been strengthened with the arrival of new Professional and Social Integration Advisors, as well as a Project Manager, highlighting the skills of local young people.

• BAZILE Réginald, Project Manager, joined the team in 2023.

• ROMNEY Gilda, New Advisor, joined the team in 2023.

• DOLLIN Hazael, New Advisor, joined the team in 2024.

The Local Mission of Saint-Martin thus affirms its continued commitment to the support and professional integration of young people in the region.

Here is a summary of the key figures from the Local Mission of Saint-Martin:

• 950 young registered with the Local Mission today.

• 230 young in Youth Engagement Contract (CEJ).

• 42 young in a Contractualized Support Pathway towards Employment and Autonomy (PACEA).

• 39 young joined the RSMA (Adapted Military Service Regiment)

• 7 young selected by SAMIVER for the renovation of the Savane Gendarmerie.

• 1 young retained in an extension project led by the Saint-Martin Water and Sanitation Establishment (EEASM).

• 7 young retained in the Call Center project carried out by SEMSAMAR.

• 4 young trained by LB Développement in customer relations and positioned in local companies (SAUR, Mission Locale, etc.)

“Strengthening our presence in the neighborhoods of Saint-Martin »

This year we plan to intensify our actions in favor of marginalized young people with the “Go towards” system. From mid-March, a reinforced presence is planned in neighborhoods like Sandy Ground, Quartier d'Orléans, and others. In close collaboration with local associations, our objective is to consolidate our commitment to young people and offer them support adapted to their specific needs.

“Towards Labeling: Engaging our Local Mission in Excellence »

In 2023, the National Union of Local Missions (UNML) made the decision to initiate a labeling process within the network of Local Missions. This approach aims to consolidate the 436 Local Missions and the 15 ARML in a process of continuous improvement, in order to better meet the expectations of young people, businesses and all partners involved.

An audit for the labeling of the Local Mission of Saint-Martin is planned for December 2024. This is a crucial step in our commitment to guarantee quality services and to maintain our relevance in the local social and economic landscape and better respond to expectations of young people, businesses, but also of its financing and operational partners. We have the ambition of a network of a territorial public service supporting young people towards employment – ​​informs President SANCHEZ

“The Mangrove Project”: Towards the Inclusion of Young Saint-Martin residents in Luxury Tourism

COCO BEACH, in main partnership with the Mission Locale de Saint-Martin, is launching “the Mangrove project” in 2024, an innovative initiative aimed at promoting the inclusion of young people from Saint-Martin in the luxury tourism sector. The ambitious objective is to create job opportunities in catering for 100 young Saint-Martin residents.

The Local Mission of Saint-Martin plays an essential role in this project by providing valuable support and supervision to these young people. Discussions are already underway with other local restaurateurs and hoteliers, as well as those in Saint-Barthélemy, where many young people from our island go for the season. This is an important step in our commitment to offering promising professional prospects to the youth of Saint-Martin.

“A Reinforcement Economic Partnerships: Facilitating Access to Internships in Business for Young People.”

The Local Mission of Saint-Martin announces its commitment to intensify its partnership with the economic world and local businesses. This initiative aims to create opportunities for young people by promoting solid collaborations with local economic players.

By strengthening these partnerships, the Local Mission aspires to forge closer links between young people looking for professional opportunities and companies looking for new talents.

This approach will help boost the local economy while offering young people employment and professional development prospects. In addition, the Local Mission is committed to facilitating young people's access to internships in companies, in particular by organizing "Job Dating and Open Days" in collaboration with companies and training centers, thus offering young people an experience valuable and a springboard into the world of work.

The Local Mission of Saint-Martin continues to extend its influence on our territory as well as in the Antilles and Guyana, with the appointment of Mr. Raphaël SANCHEZ as Vice-President of the Regional Association of Local Missions Antilles and Guyana. The voice of the Local Mission of Saint-Martin is carried with pride and dignity in this new responsibility.

The main objective is to create strong links between the different regions, which will allow us to access funding and carry out projects efficiently.

Despite its relative youth, the Mission Locale de Saint-Martin remains among the most dynamic, with a young but experienced team in the sector. We are committed to continuing to work for the young people of our region, by supervising them, training them and preparing them to access stable and fulfilling employment.

The Mission Locale de Saint-Martin offers structured support in a variety of areas including construction, social, tourism, and many others. Our primary objective is to offer comprehensive assistance to the youth of Saint-Martin, thus responding to their various activity searches.

We also encourage business leaders in the area to turn to the Mission Locale de Saint-Martin to find candidates who meet their needs. We are committed to training and preparing our youth in different aspects, including self-esteem and job interview techniques, through a series of workshops thus making them ready to enter the job market and contribute effectively to the success of local businesses, declares President SANCHEZ.

We invite all young people aged 16 to 25 to visit us during our opening hours to benefit from our professional and social support services.

“The Local Mission of Saint-Martin is your home, young people, it’s the youth center.”

We are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 13 p.m. to 15 p.m.

“COME ON, WE’RE WAITING FOR YOU”

