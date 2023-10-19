Louis-Constant Fleming hospital authorized to carry out vaccination against yellow fever | FAXINFO

The population of Saint-Martin is informed that the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital center in Saint-Martin is authorized to carry out vaccination against Yellow Fever on its premises.

The cost of the Yellow Fever vaccination is €110, not reimbursed by social security. Proof of identity is required (identity card or passport), and if possible your vaccination record.

The vaccination center is available by appointment only by telephone or on doctolib.

Info: 05 90 52 25 53 or vaccinations@chsaintmartin.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/lhopital-louis-constant-fleming-habilite-a-effectuer-la-vaccination-contre-la-fievre-jaune/