MICRO-STROKE: What do you remember from your first stay in Saint-Martin? | FAXINFO

Tony (Metropolitan France)

“I really fell in love with this island! The nature is lush, the numerous viewpoints on the island are breathtaking! Personally, the best addresses remain local restaurants, which often don't look like much from the outside. It was in these establishments that we had the most fun. Conch fricassee is excellent like many other local dishes. Caribbean cuisine is something! Otherwise, I have had the chance to see a lot of beaches in my life and I can tell you that those of Saint-Martin are magnificent, the word is not too strong! In Saint-Martin, the people are very welcoming, it's the dream life here! »

Nathalie (Metropolitan France)

“Saint-Martin is paradise on earth! You are lucky to live on this welcoming island. We quickly forget the stress of daily life. All the ingredients are there for a dream vacation. It is not for nothing that Saint-Martin is nicknamed the “Friendly Island”. Here, everyone says hello with a smile. Which is far from being the case in France. It's nice to chat with the local population who don't hesitate to give you good addresses to enhance your stay. Between restaurants, shopping, excursions and beaches, the days quickly fill up! »

Guillaume (Quebec)

“Saint-Martin is the ultimate exotic destination! Whether it's flora or fauna, I marvel at everything I can see with my own eyes every day. You would really have to be difficult not to enjoy this island where the inhabitants are very friendly. Everyone is ready to help you. Otherwise, the scars of Hurricane Irma are still visible in certain neighborhoods. This is the only negative point that I was able to observe. Furthermore, I wholeheartedly hope to be able to return to Saint-Martin. I don’t know why but we tend to quickly become attached to this destination like no other.”

Catherine (Quebec)

“This island is extraordinary! In addition to the sun which shines every day, human warmth is very present here. People are very close to you, with a lot of exchanges and sympathy towards you. I really like Saint-Martin for its diversity, the beaches with its crystal clear waters, its totally cosmopolitan side. Here, it is difficult to be bored as the leisure activities are numerous and diverse. I am not ready to forget my stay in Saint-Martin. This is indeed a destination that I will be able to recommend to my friends and family as soon as I return to the cold of Canada! » _AF

