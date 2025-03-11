MICRO-TROTTOIR: The Tuesdays of Grand-Case, a must in your opinion? | FAXINFO

The year 2025 almost didn't welcome the Mardis de Grand-Case… but they are indeed starting today! Unanimously, the people of Saint-Martin are delighted with the good news and intend to take advantage of it over the next 4 weeks (*).

Agustin (maintenance technician) : I go to the Mardis de Grand-Case every year. I like buying my jewelry there. There is a merchant that I really like. It is important to fight to keep these events going, which have become a tradition for the locals. I think we can always find the budget if we want it! And, fortunately, this year again, the Collectivité found it.

Fabrice (criminal registry staff): I arrived on the island a few months ago. But, even though I had never lived here, I knew about the Mardis de Grand-Case. Many tourists come to Saint-Martin at this time of year precisely to attend this event. So, it's a shame for the local economy to have reduced the event by half.

Nelly (customer advisor) : I never miss the Tuesdays of Grand-Case, it is so friendly. I always go there with the family. The children love this event, they can have fun without being in danger. I always go there to discover new snacks, I like to go to dinner there. It is clearly a must for me and my loved ones.

(*) postponement possible in case of bad weather

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-les-mardis-de-grand-case-un-incontournable-selon-vous/