​THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Her Excellency Drs. Gracita Arrindell recently met with Melissa Gumbs, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport of Sint Maarten in a virtual meeting for a constructive discussion on ongoing collaboration in the areas of education and culture.

Minister Arrindell was accompanied by Consular Affairs Officer Illidge, while Minister Gumbs was joined by Policy Advisor Erin Ellis.

The meeting focused on aligning priorities and advancing initiatives aimed at strengthening student engagement, expanding opportunities for local creatives, and enhancing outreach efforts connected to existing cultural resources.

Both Ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment to fostering meaningful opportunities for Sint Maarten’s youth and creative community, both on Sint Maarten and on the international stage.

The Orange Economy—centered on creativity, culture, and knowledge-based industries—offers significant potential for small island states to diversify their economies beyond traditional sectors.

By strengthening creative education pipelines, fostering public-private partnerships, and supporting digital distribution platforms, governments and institutions can empower creatives to monetize their work locally and globally.

Insightfully, the most successful Orange Economy ecosystems treat culture not merely as heritage to preserve, but as a dynamic economic asset—one that thrives when policy, financing, and skills development are strategically aligned.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Arrindell-has-Virtual-Meet-with-Minister-of-Education-Gumbs-regarding-Advancing-Education-&-Culture-Outreach.aspx