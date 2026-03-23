Minister Arrindell meets with Eduard Braam Curaçao’s Special Envoy to the EU | Government of Sint Maarten

​THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell, recently received Dr. Eduard Braam, Special Envoy to the European Union (EU) for Curaçao, for a courtesy visit at the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary in the Hague.

During the meeting, Dr. Braam shared an overview of his mandate, which began on 24 September 2025, and outlined his efforts to identify European funding opportunities and programmes that could benefit Curaçao.

The discussion also touched on areas of mutual interest for the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom in their engagement with European partners. Topics included opportunities for collaboration with European institutions and foundations working on climate and sustainability initiatives, as well as broader development challenges and potential financial mechanisms being discussed in Europe.

Minister Arrindell welcomed the exchange and emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation among Caribbean partners within the Kingdom.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to maintaining contact and exploring opportunities for collaboration where interests align.

As a Country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Curaçao holds the status of an Overseas Country and Territory (OCT) of the EU. While not part of the EU territory, Curaçao has appointed a Special Envoy to the EU to manage its relationship with European institutions, specifically the European Commission and the European Parliament.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Arrindell-meets-with-Eduard-Braam-Curaçao-s-Special-Envoy-to-the-EU.aspx