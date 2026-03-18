Minister Arrindell meets with Minister of VROMI Gumbs about Strengthening Cooperation | Government of Sint Maarten

​THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Her Excellency the Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell earlier this week welcomed His Excellency the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI), Patrice T. Gumbs at the Cabinet, during his working visit to the Netherlands.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary and the Ministry of VROMI.

Key topics included opportunities for collaboration in the areas of biodiversity, waste management, and the ongoing challenges related to sargassum (seaweed), all of which are critical to the sustainable development of Sint Maarten.

The discussion also explored how the Cabinet can help connect the Ministry with relevant partners and knowledge institutions in the Netherlands, with the aim of fostering international cooperation and knowledge exchange.

In addition, the issue of personnel capacity and processing capabilities was addressed, highlighting the importance of strengthening implementation capacity.

Reflecting on the role of the Cabinet and the cooperation between the Cabinet and Sint Maarten, Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell stated: "Our Cabinet is small, practical, and highly functional. We are fully committed to supporting our Ministers and Members of Parliament throughout their work visits."

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Arrindell-meets-with-Minister-of-VROMI-Gumbs-about-Strengthening-Cooperation.aspx