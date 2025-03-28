Minister Brug Acknowledges Progress in SMMC and WIHCUA Discussions | Government of Sint Maarten

The ongoing discussions between the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and the Windward Islands Healthcare Union and Associates (WIHCUA) have been a key topic this week. From the outset, Minister Brug maintained open communication with both parties to stay informed on the developments at SMMC.

After receiving an initial update, Minister Brug determined that it would be best to allow both parties to engage in discussions independently before any intervention. Upon following up, he was informed that SMMC and WIHCUA had met, addressed concerns, and reached a consensus. Both parties also confirmed that they will continue working towards the agreed-upon outcomes.

While Minister Brug’s intervention was not required, both SMMC and WIHCUA expressed appreciation for his concern and willingness to assist. The Minister recognizes the expertise and competence of both the WIHCUA and SMMC management and trusts that all matters will continue to progress in an orderly and constructive manner.

For any further developments, the public will be updated accordingly.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-Acknowledges-Progress-in-SMMC-and-WIHCUA-Discussions.aspx