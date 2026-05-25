Minister Brug Congratulates Mr. Urbain Javois on His 100th Birthday | Government of Sint Maarten

​The Honourable Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Mr. Richinel Brug, extends his sincere congratulations to Mr. Urbain Javois on the occasion of his 100th birthday, celebrated today, May 25, 2026.

Reaching 100 years of age is a rare and remarkable milestone. While people are living longer than ever before, Sint Maarten now has four centenarians for the first time in its history. This achievement reflects resilience, wisdom, perseverance, and a lifetime of experiences that have contributed to our community and heritage.

Born in La Savane, Saint Martin, on May 25, 1926, Mr. Javois is a true embodiment of the spirit of the Treaty of Concordia and the shared heritage of our island. Throughout his life, he lived and worked in several Caribbean islands, including Guadeloupe, St. Croix, Aruba, and Curaçao, before returning to Sint Maarten.

Mr. Javois later contributed to the development of the island through his work at F.W. Vlaun & Sons while residing in Cole Bay. A skilled mechanic who received specialized training at the Chrysler plant in Detroit, he eventually became an entrepreneur, demonstrating a strong work ethic and commitment to his profession.

His legacy continues through his children and family members, who contribute to both sides of the island and reflect the enduring spirit of One St. Martin.

“Mr. Javois’ life is an inspiration and a testament to hard work, perseverance, and dedication. On behalf of the Government and people of Sint Maarten, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and wish him continued health, happiness, and blessings,” Minister Brug stated.

Minister Brug also expressed his respect and appreciation for the invaluable contributions of the island’s elders to the Sint Maarten community and continues to encourage the community to respect, honor, and celebrate its senior citizens for their wisdom, guidance, and lasting impact on society.

The Ministry of VSA joins Mr. Javois’ family, friends, and the wider community in celebrating this extraordinary milestone and wishing him a happy 100th birthday.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-Congratulates-Mr-Urbain-Javois-on-His-100th-Birthday.aspx