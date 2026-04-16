Minister Brug congratulates SG Arnell on 40 years of dedicated public service | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Richinel Brug, extends his heartfelt congratulations to Secretary General (SG) Joy Arnell in recognition of her remarkable milestone of 40 years of dedicated service to Sint Maarten.

Over the course of four decades, SG Arnell has demonstrated unwavering commitment, professionalism, and leadership within the public service. Her institutional knowledge, dedication to good governance, and steadfast support of the Ministry have played an essential role in strengthening the operations and continuity of the health sector.

“SG Arnell’s career is a testament to what true public service represents,” Minister Brug stated. “For forty years she has served with integrity, dedication, and a strong sense of responsibility toward the people of Sint Maarten. Her experience and leadership have helped guide the Ministry through many developments and challenges over the years.”

Minister Brug also highlighted SG Arnell’s leadership during two of the most critical periods in the country’s recent history. As Secretary General, she was at the helm of the Ministry during the devastating impact of Hurricane Irma in 2017—the strongest hurricane ever to strike Sint Maarten—as well as throughout the unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During these difficult moments for our country, SG Arnell’s steady leadership, experience, and commitment to public service were invaluable,” Minister Brug added. “Her ability to help guide the Ministry through crises demonstrated both resilience and dedication to protecting the health and well-being of our people.”

The Minister further noted that what he appreciates most about SG Arnell is her approachable leadership style and willingness to support her team at every level.

“While the position of Secretary General carries great responsibility, SG Arnell has never allowed the title to distance her from the work or the people around her,” Minister Brug said. “She is always willing to come down to the floor level, assist where needed, and support her colleagues whenever help is required. That humility and commitment to teamwork are qualities that truly set her apart.”

Minister Brug emphasized the importance of recognizing individuals whose long-standing contributions help shape and support the institutions that serve the community.

On behalf of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Minister Brug expressed his sincere appreciation and gratitude for SG Arnell’s many years of service and contributions.

“As we celebrate this significant milestone, we thank SG Arnell for her commitment and for the example she continues to set for current and future generations of public servants,” Minister Brug concluded.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-congratulates-SG-Arnell-on-40-years-of-dedicated-public-service.aspx