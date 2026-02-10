Minister Brug encourages preventative health measures during flu season | Government of Sint Maarten

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Richinel S.J. Brug, is encouraging the community to take simple, proactive steps to protect their health as flu season is underway.

The Minister emphasized that this message is to reinforce the importance of preventative healthcare practices that help reduce seasonal illness, raise and strengthen the immune system, and support overall well-being.

“As we move through flu season, this is simply a reminder that prevention is always better than cure,” Minister Brug stated. “Small, consistent actions such as taking daily vitamins, staying hydrated, getting adequate rest, eating balanced meals, and actively working to raise our immune systems can make a meaningful difference.”

Minister Brug highlighted that Sint Maarten, as a Caribbean country, is fortunate to have access to natural remedies that have long been part of the region’s culture and traditions.

“We live in the Caribbean, where many natural resources are available to us,” he noted. “Local remedies such as ginger tea, ginger shots, turmeric, honey, lime, and other immune-supporting preparations have been used for generations. Incorporating these into our daily routines, alongside proper hygiene and medical guidance when necessary, can help strengthen our bodies during this time.”

The Minister also encouraged residents to maintain proper hand hygiene and Stay home when feeling unwell.

“Preventative health is a key pillar of our policy approach. When we take steps to strengthen our immune systems, we protect not only ourselves, but also our families and the most vulnerable members of our society.”

The Ministry of VSA continues to promote preventative healthcare as part of its broader public health strategy, recognizing that strong communities are built on informed, proactive choices.

​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-encourages-preventative-health-measures-during-flu-season.aspx