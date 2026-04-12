Minister Brug encourages responsible fun and family-centered celebration of the 55th Carnival season | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richinel Brug, is encouraging residents and visitors alike to celebrate the 55th anniversary of Carnival season on Sint Maarten responsibly while embracing the cultural significance of this beloved national tradition.

Carnival has long been a celebration of Sint Maarten’s vibrant culture, music, creativity, and community spirit. As thousands prepare to take part in the festivities, Minister Brug reminds the public that the enjoyment of Carnival also comes with a shared responsibility to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all.

“Carnival is one of the most beautiful expressions of our culture and identity as a people,” Minister Brug stated. “It is a time when families, friends, and generations come together to celebrate the spirit of Sint Maarten. I encourage everyone to enjoy the festivities while remaining mindful of their responsibilities to themselves and to those around them.”

“While Carnival is a joyful occasion, parents must remain responsible for the supervision and safety of their children during these events. Our young people should be able to enjoy Carnival in a safe and positive environment,” he said.

Minister Brug also urged the public to be mindful of alcohol consumption and to make responsible choices while participating in Carnival activities.

“We want everyone to have fun, but we must also remember that responsible behavior is key to ensuring that Carnival remains a safe celebration for everyone. Moderation when consuming alcohol and making responsible decisions can help prevent unnecessary incidents,” he noted.

“Carnival is also a time when many of us enjoy the wide variety of food that is part of our culture. However, people should ensure that food is prepared, stored, and served safely. Improper food handling can lead to food poisoning, which can quickly affect the enjoyment of the celebrations. I encourage both vendors and the public to be mindful of proper food hygiene.”

Minister Brug also took the opportunity to encourage responsible behavior when it comes to sexual health, reminding the public that celebrations should always be accompanied by safe and responsible choices.

“As we enjoy the festivities, it is also important to practice safe sex and make responsible decisions. Protecting yourself and your partner helps prevent sexually transmitted infections and unplanned pregnancies. I encourage individuals to make use of the resources available through Collective Prevention Services (CPS), including free condoms and information on sexual health, which are available to help residents make responsible choices.”​

In addition, the Minister encouraged residents to remain hydrated, take necessary precautions during outdoor events, and be mindful of the wellbeing of others, particularly the elderly.

“Carnival is also a wonderful opportunity to bring families together — from our youngest generation to our seniors who have helped preserve these traditions over the years. Let us take care of one another, ensure that our seniors are comfortable and safe, and enjoy these celebrations together as a community.”

“As we celebrate the 55th year of Carnival on Sint Maarten, let us do so with pride, respect for our culture, and care for one another. I wish everyone a safe, joyful, and memorable Carnival."​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-encourages-responsible-fun-and-family-centered-celebration-of-the-55th–Carnival-season.aspx