Minister Brug highlights first quarter results of NV GEBE Utility relief pilot program | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richinel Brug, has presented the first quarterly update of the NV GEBE Utility Relief Pilot Program, highlighting the program’s early impact in supporting vulnerable households across Sint Maarten.

The pilot program, launched in December 2025, was designed to help reduce the financial burden of electricity and water costs for residents facing economic hardship. During its first three months of operation, the program has already provided consistent and measurable relief to hundreds of households.

According to the Ministry’s Q1 statistics covering the period December 2025 through February 2026, an average of 238 households per month received assistance through the program. In total, XCG 70,650 was applied directly to utility accounts during the quarter, helping families manage essential living expenses.

Minister Brug noted that the program initially began by supporting existing Social Services clients while the operational framework was being established. By January 2026, the program expanded to include an open application process, allowing members of the wider public to apply for assistance.

“The goal of this pilot program is simple,” Minister Brug stated. “We want to ensure that the most vulnerable households in Sint Maarten receive meaningful support when it comes to essential services like electricity and water. Access to utilities should never become an overwhelming financial burden for families who are already struggling.”

The Ministry reported a 95% approval rate for new applications received during the quarter, indicating that the program is successfully reaching individuals who meet the eligibility criteria.

At the same time, the data has highlighted areas where improvements are needed. While the program has maintained steady participation, only 47.1% of the available monthly budget has been utilized, indicating that more eligible residents could benefit from the initiative. The Minister encourages persons especially during these times to register for relief.

Minister Brug emphasized that the Ministry will focus on expanding awareness and addressing structural barriers that prevent eligible households from applying.

“One of the main challenges we are seeing is that many residents carry high outstanding balances with NV GEBE, which makes it difficult for them to enter into formal payment arrangements. We are actively exploring mechanisms that can help residents overcome this barrier so they can access the relief that is available.”

The Ministry will also launch targeted outreach initiatives in the coming months to increase awareness of the program and ensure that eligible residents are able to access the support.

Minister Brug reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting vulnerable households and ensuring transparency regarding the program’s progress, particularly during these challenging times when global conflicts and international instability continue to impact the cost of living, including the rising prices of fuel, energy, and essential goods.

“This pilot program is about providing practical relief where it is needed most. We will continue to monitor its impact closely and make the necessary adjustments to ensure it delivers real benefits to the people of Sint Maarten."​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-highlights-first-quarter-results-of-NV-GEBE-Utility-relief-pilot-program.aspx