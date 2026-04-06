Minister Brug Marks Handover of Ambulance Unit at J.A. Festival Village and Signs Historic Covenant with Ambulance Department | Government of Sint Maarten

​The Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Mr. Brug, commends the continued progress within the Ambulance Department of Sint Maarten, achieved through strong collaboration with the Windward Islands Civil Servants Union – Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU) and the dedicated members of the department.

“These milestones reflect what can be accomplished when we work together in a spirit of dialogue, respect, and shared responsibility,” Minister Brug stated.

A key achievement is the realization and official handover of the Ambulance Unit at the Jocelyne Arndell Festival Village an important and historic milestone that significantly strengthens emergency preparedness during major national events. This accomplishment was made possible through the valued cooperation of the Stichting Overheids Gebouwen (S.O.G.), together with the consistent input, dedication, and advocacy of the Union and its members.

In addition, Minister Brug formally signed a covenant agreement between the Ministry of VSA, the Ambulance Department, and the Union WICSU-PSU, establishing a structured framework for continued dialogue, addressing longstanding concerns, and improving working conditions within the department.

Minister Brug also underscored the importance of the formal signing of the cooperation agreement between the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF), the Ministry of VSA, and the Union WICSU-PSU. This partnership, which will be further developed in the coming years, is both significant and long overdue, and is expected to play a vital role in enhancing public safety and coordination moving forward.

The Minister reaffirmed his commitment to continuing constructive engagement with WICSU-PSU and Ambulance Department personnel to further strengthen the department and support those who serve on the front lines.

“Together, we are building a stronger, more resilient Ambulance Department for Sint Maarten.”

Hon. Mr. Brug

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA)

Government of Sint Maarten

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-Marks-Handover-of-Ambulance-Unit-at-J-A-Festival-Village-and-Signs-Historic-Covenant-with-Ambulance-Departme.aspx