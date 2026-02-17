Minister Brug Meets with Newly Appointed SZV Board Chair Mr. Erno Labega | Government of Sint Maarten

​Minister Richinel Brug recently held an introductory meeting with Mr. Erno Labega, the newly appointed Chair of the Board of the Social & Health Insurances SZV (SZV). The meeting was constructive and focused on setting a clear and strategic path forward for the organization.

Discussions centered on strengthening the Board’s governance role, continuing cost containment efforts, and improving operational efficiency within SZV. Particular emphasis was placed on enhancing the overall image of the organization and rebuilding public trust.

A key priority identified by both the Minister and the Board Chair is addressing the outstanding financial obligations owed by Government to SZV. Both parties underscored the importance of settling this debt and establishing a structured and sustainable repayment plan, in order to safeguard the long-term financial stability of the national health insurance system.

“SZV plays a critical role in our national health insurance system. It is essential that we continue to strengthen the institution, ensure financial sustainability, and reinforce public confidence,” Minister Brug stated. “I look forward to working closely with Mr. Labega and the Board to advance these priorities.”

Mr. Labega expressed his commitment to collaborative leadership and to working closely with the rest of the board and the Ministry to ensure that SZV remains transparent, accountable, and focused on delivering quality service to the people of Sint Maarten.

The Ministry remains committed to supporting good governance, fiscal responsibility, and continuous improvement within SZV.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-Meets-with-Newly-Appointed-SZV-Board-Chair-Mr–Erno-Labega.aspx