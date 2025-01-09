Minister Brug reacts to the video circulating on Social media of possible sewage water being pumped by the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). | Government of Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG–The Minister of Public Health Social Development & Labor (PHSDL) has

taken note of a video circulating on social media of possible sewage water being pumped by the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in the Belair pond.

This situation has the full attention of the Ministry. An urgent investigation into this matter has started.

“While this matter is predominantly an environmental issue that is outside of the scope of the responsibilities of the Ministry of PHSDL, it is my responsibility as Minister to ensure a clean, safe, and healthy environment for the patients and employees of the SMMC, and the residents in that area.”

While the investigation is ongoing, the Minister has promised to keep the public informed

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-reacts-to-the-video-circulating-on-Social-media-of-possible-sewage-water–being-pumped-by-the-Sint-Maarten-Me.aspx