Minister Brug reaffirms commitment to transparency and continued work of the ministry | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Mr. Richinel S.J. Brug, has acknowledged recent allegations involving his Chief of Staff and emphasized his commitment to transparency while reaffirming that the work of the Ministry continues without interruption.

Minister Brug stated that matters concerning integrity and public accountability must always be treated with seriousness and addressed through the appropriate processes.

“I am aware of the allegations that have been raised involving my Chef de Cabinet. Matters of integrity must always be taken seriously. While this process is ongoing through the proper legal channels, I have also requested the Integrity Chamber to conduct an investigation into matters that have taken place within the Ministry of VSA since I assumed office.”

At the same time, Minister Brug underscored that the Ministry remains fully engaged in advancing several important policy initiatives and concrete projects aimed at strengthening public health, social development, and labor opportunities for Sint Maarten.

Over the past months, the Ministry has continued to implement its Health in All Policies approach, ensuring that public health considerations are integrated across policies and initiatives. This approach recognizes that health outcomes are influenced not only by healthcare services but also by social conditions, employment opportunities, food security, and community well-being.

As part of these efforts, the Ministry recently participated in a health mission to Colombia, where discussions were held with key partners to explore opportunities for cooperation in healthcare services, training, and strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening the healthcare system of Sint Maarten. A key accomplishment of this mission was the establishment of relationships with medical institutions and professionals already registered in the European BIG registry, making it easier for qualified healthcare professionals to meet the legal requirements to work in Sint Maarten and help address ongoing workforce shortages, including the issue of rotating physicians at the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

In addition, the Ministry continues to receive technical and legal support to mitigate the ongoing shortage of professionals within Government and to advance several key reforms currently underway. These include continued work on the General Health Insurance (GHI) legislative framework, the establishment of a Healthcare Professionals Registry, and broader efforts aimed at modernizing healthcare governance and oversight.

The Ministry has also maintained a strong focus on mental health awareness and the strengthening of mental health services. Recognizing the growing importance of mental health support within the community, the Ministry continues to work with stakeholders to improve access to services, strengthen the mental health care infrastructure, and advance the development of the new mental health facility, which will expand the country’s capacity to provide appropriate care and treatment.

Minister Brug also highlighted the Ministry’s continued focus on the well-being of the elderly population, recognizing the importance of ensuring that seniors receive adequate support, access to services, and opportunities to maintain their health and independence within the community.

“Our elderly deserve dignity, care, and attention. As a Ministry, we remain committed to ensuring that policies and initiatives reflect the needs of our senior citizens and that their well-being remains a priority in our work,” the Minister noted.

The Ministry has also continued expanding community outreach initiatives, including the Community Help Desk in Hope Estate, in addition to other direct engagement efforts designed to bring government services closer to residents.

Minister Brug reiterated that both he and the Ministry remain focused on their mandate.

“My focus remains on serving the people of Sint Maarten. While processes take their course, the work of the Ministry continues. Our responsibility is to keep advancing policies and initiatives that strengthen the health and well-being of our community.”

The Ministry of VSA will continue to provide updates on its initiatives and remains committed to maintaining open communication with the public.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-reaffirms-commitment-to-transparency-and-continued-work-of-the–ministry.aspx