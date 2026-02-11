Minister Brug Requests SER Advice on introduction of supplementary pension system | Government of Sint Maarten

The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Mr. Richinel Brug, has formally requested the advice of the Social Economic Council (SER) regarding the potential introduction of a supplementary pension system for Sint Maarten.

This request is in line with the Governing Program 2024–2028 and forms part of the Ministry of VSA’s broader commitment to strengthening long-term income security and social protection. Pension reform represents one of the principal labor policy priorities that the Ministry will focus on in various forms throughout this governing period.

As the Ministry of VSA continues to evaluate measures aimed at ensuring greater financial stability for retirees and improving long-term income security for workers, it has become increasingly important to assess whether the current pension framework sufficiently meets the future needs of Sint Maarten’s labor force.

In his formal request to the Chairman of the SER, Minister Brug has asked the Council to provide its considered advice on several key matters, including:

· What type of supplementary pension system would be most suitable for Sint Maarten, taking into account the size of the labor market, economic structure, and administrative capacity;

· Whether the introduction of a mandatory supplementary pension system would be advisable, and under what conditions such a system could be viable and sustainable;

· Which model or structure — such as defined contribution, defined benefit, hybrid, sector-based, or a national pension fund — would be most appropriate;

· What safeguards, governance mechanisms, and transitional arrangements would be necessary to ensure transparency, affordability, and broad stakeholder support;

· Whether the Social & Health Insurances (SZV) could play a role in administering or overseeing such a system, or whether the system should instead be managed through private insurance providers, including the advantages and disadvantages of each approach.

The Minister emphasized that the expertise and tripartite composition of the SER — representing employers, employees, and independent members — makes its guidance essential in shaping policy of this magnitude. A well-designed supplementary pension framework has the potential to improve retirement outcomes, reduce future social dependency, and strengthen confidence in Sint Maarten’s social protection system.

Since taking office in November 2024, Minister Brug has consistently engaged the SER on key social and labor matters. Formal requests to for advice to the SER have already been submitted concerning:

· The amendment to the Financial aid national decree that includes an increase of funeral assistance to better reflect current cost-of-living realities;

· An updated SER position on the establishment of a poverty line for Sint Maarten; and

· Amendments related to labor permit reform and associated fee structures.

In the coming period, the Cabinet of the Minister and the respective departments within VSA will actively engage with the community, employers, employees, and other stakeholders on the topic of supplementary pensions. Dialogue with businesses and workers will be essential to ensure that any future system is balanced, sustainable, and broadly supported.

In addition to exploring the introduction of a supplementary pension framework, the Ministry will also place focus on existing mechanisms that contribute to financial security at retirement age, including current savings plans, private pension arrangements, funeral insurance products, and other long-term financial instruments provided by private institutions. These discussions aim not only to inform future policy development, but also to raise public awareness of options that already exist and that individuals may independently arrange for themselves or on behalf of their family members to strengthen long-term financial security.

Minister Brug also takes this opportunity to express his appreciation to the Social Economic Council for its continued collaboration, the high quality of its advice, and the constructive working relationship maintained with the Ministry. The partnership with the SER remains an important pillar in advancing sound and forward-looking labor and social policy.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-Requests-SER-Advice-on-introduction-of-supplementary-pension-system.aspx