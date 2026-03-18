Minister Brug urges continued mosquito prevention following West Nile Virus case in Anguilla | Government of Sint Maarten

​Minister Richinel Brug is urging residents of Sint Maarten to remain vigilant in their regular efforts to prevent mosquito breeding following reports of a confirmed case of West Nile virus on the neighboring island of Anguilla.

Minister Brug emphasized that while there are currently no confirmed cases in Sint Maarten, the discovery of the virus within the region serves as an important reminder for the community to continue practicing the preventive measures that are already well known and routinely encouraged.

“Mosquito control is a shared responsibility,” Minister Brug stated. “We encourage residents to continue the simple but effective steps they already take to prevent mosquitoes from breeding around their homes and workplaces.”

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) reminds the public that mosquitoes breed in standing water. Residents are therefore encouraged to:

​Regularly empty or cover containers that can collect water, such as buckets, barrels, flowerpots, and old tires.

Keep yards and surroundings clean and free of debris that may collect rainwater.

Ensure that water storage containers are properly sealed or covered.

Change water in pet bowls and plant trays frequently.

Use screens, repellents, and protective clothing when necessary.

West Nile virus is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. While most persons infected experience mild symptoms or none at all, prevention remains the most effective way to reduce potential risks.

The public is encouraged to remain attentive and to continue working together to ensure a healthy and safe environment for all.

For more information on mosquito prevention, residents may contact the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) department of the Ministry of VSA. To report any concerns with mosquito breeding or for any assistance, contact CPS’ vector control team by phone +1(721) 520-4161, 542-1222/1570, or 914.

Vector control can also be contacted by email at: vector-control@sintmaartengov.or

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-urges-continued-mosquito-prevention-following-West-Nile-Virus-case-in–Anguilla.aspx