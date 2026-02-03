Minister Brug welcomes joint compliance campaign as key step in Cost-Containment and Good Governance | Government of Sint Maarten

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), the Honorable Richinel Brug, has welcomed the launch of the joint compliance campaign by the Tax Administration, Social & Health Insurances (SZV), and the Stichting Belastingaccountantsbureau (SBAB), describing it as a strong example of effective inter-institutional collaboration in support of national financial sustainability.

The joint campaign, which brings together the expertise and mandates of the three entities, is aimed at improving employer compliance, strengthening data accuracy, and reinforcing transparency in the administration of tax and social insurance obligations. According to Minister Brug, this coordinated approach is essential for ensuring fairness, accountability, and the long-term stability of public systems.

Minister Brug emphasized that enhanced inter-agency cooperation was explicitly identified in his 2025 instruction to SZV management as a critical component of the broader cost-containment strategy for 2026 and beyond. That instruction called for closer collaboration with key government partners, improved information sharing, and joint compliance actions as mechanisms to strengthen oversight and reduce systemic leakages.

“Cost-containment is not only about controlling expenditures; it is also about strengthening systems and ensuring that everyone meets their legal obligations,” the Minister added.

The Minister expressed his appreciation to the leadership and staff of the Tax Administration, SZV, and SBAB for their cooperation, and commitment to working across institutional boundaries in the national interest. He encouraged continued collaboration among government partners as Sint Maarten advances reforms focused on good governance, fiscal responsibility, and public trust.

Minister Brug reaffirmed that the Ministry of VSA will continue to support initiatives that promote cooperation, compliance, and the long-term resilience of the country’s social and financial systems.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-welcomes-joint-compliance-campaign-as-key-step-in-Cost-Containment-and-Good-Governance.aspx