Minister of Finance Welcomes New CBCS Sint Maarten Branch Director, Ms. Nicole Marlin. | Government of Sint Maarten

​PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Honorable Minister of Finance, Marinka J. Gumbs, together with her Cabinet, welcomed Ms. Nicole Marlin as Director of the Sint Maarten office of the Centrale Bank van Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) during an introductory meeting on April 1, 2026.

Effective the same date, Ms. Marlin assumes responsibility for the office’s operations and serves as the Central Bank’s representative in Sint Maarten.

The meeting focused on coordination between the Ministry of Finance and the CBCS, particularly on financial oversight, regulatory matters, and national economic priorities.

“Ms. Marlin’s appointment is a valuable addition for Sint Maarten,” stated Minister Gumbs. “Her experience within the Ministry and her new role at the Central Bank place her in a strong position to support effective financial governance.”

Both parties emphasized the importance of maintaining direct communication and alignment on key policy areas.

The Ministry looks forward to working with Ms. Marlin in advancing sound financial management and economic stability.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-of-Finance-Welcomes-New-CBCS-Sint-Maarten-Branch-Director-Ms-Nicole-Marlin.aspx