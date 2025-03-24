MINISTER OF VROMI MEETS WITH FKG TO DISCUSS MARINE INDUSTRY GAPS | Government of Sint Maarten

The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) Patrice Gumbs met on Friday with FKG, a local establishment and currently one of the leaders in the Marine service industry to gain insight on the infrastructural challenges being faced. This was a comprehensive meeting, which included a tour of repair facilities, discussions focused on infrastructure improvements, workforce development, regulatory challenges, and Sint Maarten’s competitive position within the Caribbean marine industry.

"Our marine sector is a critical economic pillar for Sint Maarten," stated the Minister. "We are committed to working collaboratively with industry stakeholders to ensure we maintain our reputation as the Caribbean’s premier marine hub while developing opportunities for our local workforce."

Two key points identified during the meeting were the infrastructural improvements necessary to accommodate the island’s current marine clientele and the large gap between the skills within the local workforce and the skills needed. Specific infrastructure concerns were addressed, including the condition of docking facilities used by charter clients and the state of the lagoon. After a successful pilot project with students from the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) in the VROMI-Yard, Gumbs expressed his commitment to creating opportunities for those with vocational and technical skills.

Discussions emphasized Sint Maarten’s unique position as a service hub rather than merely a destination. The island’s strategic advantages include excellent flight connections, efficient customs processes, and rapid parts procurement capabilities that give Sint Maarten a regionally competitive position. These advantages must be protected and enhanced to maintain the country’s strong brand value in the marine repair industry.

The Minister expressed appreciation for the transparent dialogue and affirmed his commitment to addressing these challenges through collaborative solutions with the private sector and his colleague Ministers. "We understand that our marine industry operates in a competitive global environment," the Minister concluded. "By working together to address these challenges, we can strengthen Sint Maarten’s position as the premier marine service hub in the Caribbean while creating more opportunities for our citizens."​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/MINISTER-OF-VROMI-MEETS-WITH-FKG-TO-DISCUSS-MARINE-INDUSTRY-GAPS.aspx