Minister of VSA continues Anti-Bullying & Youth Mental Health Campaign in Schools | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) has officially launched his 2026 nationwide Anti-Bullying and Youth Mental Health Awareness Campaign, aimed at promoting safe, inclusive, and supportive school environments across Sint Maarten.

As part of the campaign, Minister Brug will be visiting various primary and secondary schools to engage directly with students and educators on the impact of bullying and the importance of mental health awareness among youth. These school visits are intended to encourage open dialogue, empathy, and positive peer relationships.

A key feature of the campaign is the Youth Mental Health Awareness video, which addresses bullying, emotional wellbeing, and the importance of speaking up. The video features local youth and includes a special appearance by local artist King James, who lends his voice and presence to reinforce the message of resilience, respect, and unity among young people.

“Bullying is not just a school issue; it is a community issue,” stated the Minister of VSA. “By meeting students where they are and giving them a voice, we are investing in their mental health, their confidence, and their future.”

Student Writing Competition

To further engage students and ensure a lasting impact, the Ministry has introduced a student writing competition under the theme “My Voice Against Bullying.”

Students are invited to submit an original:

​Letter, or

Poem, or

Short written reflection

expressing their thoughts, experiences, or message against bullying.

The competition is open to Grade 6 and high school students across Sint Maarten.

The winning submission will be awarded the title of Ministry of VSA Youth Mental Health Ambassador, providing the student with an opportunity to:

Represent youth voices in future awareness activities

Participate in Ministry-led campaigns and events

Serve as a positive role model for peers

In addition, winners will receive a certificate of recognition.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-of-VSA-continues-Anti-Bullying-&-Youth-Mental-Health-Campaign-in-Schools.aspx