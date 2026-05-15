Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell attends B.U.C. Academic Session about Cooperation, Wellbeing, and Shared Values | Government of Sint Maarten

​THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell attended the B.U.C. Academic Session and Award Ceremony recently held at the iconic Havenhuis in Antwerp.

The gathering brought together diplomats, policymakers, academics, and distinguished guests from across the Benelux region to reflect on cooperation, wellbeing, and shared values within Europe.

Organized by the Stichting BeNeLux-Universitair Centrum (B.U.C.), this year’s event centered around the theme “Benelux more needed than ever”, with discussions focusing on wellbeing, humane societies, and the importance of sustainable regional cooperation.

The program included keynote reflections from prominent statesmen and scholars, including former Dutch Prime Minister Prof. Dr. Jan Peter Balkenende, Belgian Minister of State Prof. Mark Eyskens, and former President of the European Council Prof. Herman Van Rompuy.

A highlight at the event was the ceremonial presentation of the BeNeLux-Europe-Award 2026 to Belgian Minister of Justice and the North Sea, Annelies Verlinden, and the Presidium of the Benelux Interparliamentary Assembly, in recognition of their contributions to cooperation and governance within the Benelux region.

Minister Arrindell’s presence underscored Sint Maarten’s continued engagement in Kingdom and regional dialogue, particularly where diplomacy, governance, and international cooperation intersect.

The BeNeLux-Universitair Centrum (B.U.C.) serves as a platform for professionals across the Benelux who seek to deepen their understanding of the human dimension within their respective fields.

Participants represent a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, education, business, law enforcement, justice, arts, and culture.

By bringing together both thinkers and practitioners, the B.U.C. encourages the exchange of ideas, interdisciplinary dialogue, and the exploration of new perspectives. The platform provides space for professional growth, while emphasizing the importance of human-centered approaches in society and public life.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Plenipotentiary-Arrindell-attends-B-U-C-Academic-Session-about-Cooperation-Wellbeing-and-Shared-Values.aspx