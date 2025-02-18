Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell attends Networking Meeting in Brussels. Plans to meet with Colleague ministers from Aruba and Curacao to Pave the Way Forward | Government of Sint Maarten

Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell recently attended a networking meeting in Brussels, Belgium at the Permanent Representation of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the European Union (EU).

Arrindell attended a presentation by the Special Envoy for Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba to the EU, United Nations (UN), and economic development with Latin America and the Caribbean about the “Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba in International Networks: Strategic partnerships for Sustainable Development,” based on the report which was prepared by The Hague Centre for Strategic Studies (HCSS).

According to the report, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba (BES Islands) – special municipalities of the Netherlands situated in the Caribbean – have distinct geographic and economic characteristics that make them interesting players for the Netherlands, the EU and other international actors to engage with. With an ever-evolving geo-economic landscape, understanding the value of the islands in global affairs and international value chains is vital. It’s worth mentioning that the conditions of the BES Islands are almost the same as for the CAS (Curacao, Aruba and Sint Maarten) Islands.

The HCSS report focuses on the strategic positioning of the islands in international frameworks and explores avenues for sustainable development on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba through cooperation with key international partners. It does so by providing insights into their unique geographic and economic characteristics as well as evaluating ongoing international cooperation in key areas.

The HCSS report outlines three key recommendations for strengthening the islands’ position and resilience in international networks.

First, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba should streamline national and international processes of cooperation together with the Dutch government. The islands should create a clear strategy to boost their position in international networks, while the Dutch government could act as a facilitator for international outreach and resource allocation for sustainable development in areas like infrastructure, health, education, and environment.

Second, access to EU funding should be optimized by the islands. The local administration on the islands should develop capacity-building programmes with partners to strengthen local expertise and ensure eligibility for EU programs. This can significantly boost local economies and enhance resilience.

Third, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba should increase participation in regional and international platforms. This will allow for easier knowledge exchange and could lead in the future to obtain observer status or membership in these platforms.

The meeting was opened by Bianca Peters. Roald Lapperre, Director General of Kingdom Relations at the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations gave an introductory speech which was then followed by the introduction of the report by Edison Rijna, Special Envoy for Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba to the EU, United Nations (UN), and economic development with Latin America and the Caribbean.

Thereafter, there was a panel discussion given by Anna Burylo – Head of Unit at the European Commission, Directorate-General (DG) All Overseas Countries and Territories (INTPA.Unit B.3), Wessel Geursen – Academic researcher EU-law with special focus on the overseas territories and countries, and Nathalie Maduro – President of the Dutch Caribbean Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries Alliance (DCALFA).

Minister Arrindell said it was a good networking event with the different stakeholders who were present. The Sint Maarten Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary will organize a follow-up meeting with colleague ministers from Aruba and Curacao based on the presentation to pave the way forward for the three countries.

Minister Arrindell also exchanged ideas with Nathalie Maduro – President of the Dutch Caribbean Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries Alliance (DCALFA) to further elevate the agriculture sector for Sint Maarten. This discussion will be continued after consultation with the respective stakeholders on Sint Maarten.

CAPTION ONE – L to R: Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten, and Nathalie Maduro – President of the Dutch Caribbean Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries Alliance (DCALFA)

GROUP PHOTO CAPTION TWO – L to R: Bianca Peters, Liaison for strategic partnerships for Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba with the EU, UN and Latin America at the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations; Nathalie Maduro – President of the Dutch Caribbean Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries Alliance (DCALFA); Wessel Geursen – Academic researcher EU-law with special focus on the overseas countries and territories; Anna Burylo – Head of Unit at the European Commission, DG INTPA, Unit B3​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Plenipotentiary-Arrindell-attends-Networking-Meeting-in-Brussels–Plans-to-meet-with-Colleague-ministers-from-Arub.aspx