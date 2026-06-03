Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell attends Parliamentary Committee Debate on Kingdom Relations | Government of Sint Maarten

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell recently attended the public debate on the Standing Committee for Kingdom Relations of the Dutch House of Representatives (Second Chamber).

The debate focused on matters relating to a number of important issues concerning Sint Maarten, Aruba and Curaçao and provided an opportunity for the minister to personally follow these discussions on issues of importance to the countries within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The debate was convened by members of the Standing Committee for Kingdom Relations and attended by Dutch State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations Eric van der Burg. Members of Parliament participating in the discussion included Annabel Nanninga, Heera Dijk, Laura Bromet, Ruben den Hollander and Tijs van den Brink.

Topics discussed during the meeting included the progress and future outlook of the Country Packages (Landspakketten), the 2025 Semi-Annual Report of the Sint Maarten Reconstruction Trust Fund, food security initiatives through the Carifood Fund, and the Dutch Government’s risk assessment framework regarding the refinancing of Sint Maarten. Additional agenda items addressed broader Kingdom relation policies, socio-economic development, public finance oversight, and the implementation of previously adopted motions and commitments.

Following the debate, Minister Arrindell was greeted by Annabel Nanninga, while also having the opportunity to briefly speak with State Secretary Eric van der Burg. Arrindell stated: “My attendance to these meetings, permitting my agenda, reflects the importance of maintaining strong engagement with Kingdom partners and staying informed on parliamentary discussions that impact the countries of the Kingdom in general, and particularly Sint Maarten.”​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Plenipotentiary-Arrindell-attends-Parliamentary-Committee-Debate-on-Kingdom-Relations.aspx