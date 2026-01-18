Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell bids farewell to Hamilton “Hammy” L. Richardson Dutch Baseball Iconic Figure | Government of Sint Maarten

Minister Plenipotentiary Her Excellency Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell represented the people and the Government of Sint Maarten at the homecoming service of Sint Maarten-born Hamilton “Hammy” Leopold Richardson on Friday, January 16, 2026.

Richardson was an iconic figure in Dutch baseball history. He arrived in the Netherlands in the early 1960s and quickly became a transformative figure for Sparta Rotterdam and the sport of baseball across the country. Known for his exceptional speed and defensive prowess in the outfield, Richardson played for Sparta from 1963 to 1974, a period during which he helped define the club’s "golden era."

“There are always a time and place to honor and celebrate our heroes. I fondly recall the last time I met ‘Hammy’ at his home near the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex in Sint Maarten, decades ago. His infectious smile, twinkling eyes, and enduring legacy as an exceptional player, coach, and sports ambassador, will continue to inspire those he leaves behind and generations to come.

“Through his life’s work, he laid a foundation for youth empowerment, discipline, and unity, reminding us that sports remain a powerful tool in building a stronger nation,” Her Excellency Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell said on Sunday.

He was a cornerstone of the legendary Sparta teams that dominated the Dutch Hoofdklasse, contributing significantly to nine national championships during his tenure. His style of play—characterized by "small ball" tactics and aggressive baserunning—was revolutionary for the Dutch league at the time, earning him the nickname "Hammy" and the deep respect of fans and teammates alike.

Beyond his success at the club level, Richardson was a pillar of the Netherlands National Team, representing the country in numerous European Championships. His international debut marked the beginning of a storied career where he helped the "Orange" squad secure multiple European titles, firmly establishing the Netherlands as a powerhouse in continental baseball.

Richardson’s presence on the national team was more than just athletic; he was a pioneer who paved the way for other Caribbean players from Sint Maarten, Aruba, and Curaçao to integrate into and elevate Dutch baseball.

Following his active playing career, Richardson remained a revered figure in the Rotterdam sports community and a lifelong ambassador for the Sparta organization.

His passing at the age of 85 marks the end of an era for Dutch baseball, but his history remains woven into the fabric of the sport in the Netherlands, remembered as a man who brought Caribbean flair and professional-grade excellence to the fields of Rotterdam.

Richardson was knighted in the Ridder in de Order van Oranje-Nassau.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Plenipotentiary-Arrindell-bids-farewell-to-Hamilton-“Hammy”-L–Richardson-Dutch-Baseball-Iconic-Figure.aspx