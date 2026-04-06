Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell Cabinet Explores Social Impact Collaboration with Buro Help | Government of Sint Maarten

​THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell Minister Plenipotentiary recently together with Vereska Illidge, received representatives of Buro Help at the cabinet for a constructive meeting on strengthening social impact through collaboration and measurable outcomes.

During the meeting, Buro Help was presented as an innovative platform designed to support non-profit organizations by translating their work into measurable, data-driven impact.

This allows organizations to better demonstrate their effectiveness, strengthen accountability, and improve their ability to attract funding and long-term support.

The platform also provides companies with tools to monitor their contributions and engage in social impact initiatives in a transparent and accountable way. The discussion highlighted Buro Help’s potential role in bridging the gap between non-profits and corporate partners through measurable outcomes and shared value.

Particular interest was expressed in exploring opportunities for Sint Maarten-based non-profits and corporate partners to become involved in the platform, creating stronger connections between organizations, businesses, and community initiatives while increasing social impact.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Plenipotentiary-Arrindell-Cabinet-Explores-Social-Impact-Collaboration-with-Buro-Help.aspx