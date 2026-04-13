Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell: Sint Maarten Positions Itself for Increased EU Funding for National Priorities | Government of Sint Maarten

​THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – On Thursday, April 9th, 2026, the Sint Maarten delegation, headed by Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita R. Arrindell, participated in a trilateral meeting with representatives of the Netherlands and the European Commission in Aruba, held on the margins of the European Union-Overseas Countries Territories (EU-OCT) Forum.

The meeting focused on accountability and forward planning, including a review of ongoing EU-funded projects and the identification of future cooperation priorities and strategic investments.

These discussions are particularly timely, as they will help inform the European Union’s upcoming long-term budget cycle set to begin in 2028.

Participants underscored the importance of strengthened collaboration amid a period of global uncertainty and transition. By engaging early in this forum, Sint Maarten is positioning itself to effectively advocate for continued or increased funding while highlighting its key national priorities.

Priority areas identified included digital connectivity, disaster risk management, French-Dutch cooperation, maritime and food security, and renewable energy. Minister Arrindell emphasized that addressing the cross-cutting challenge of limited capacity and resources is essential to ensuring effective implementation across these sectors.

During the meeting, participants highlighted Sint Maarten’s role as a regional logistical hub and stressed the need for targeted investments to support the energy transition, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and improve affordability.

The importance of advancing digital infrastructure across the region was also reaffirmed.

Discussions further addressed disaster risk management, with particular attention to strengthening early warning systems and enhancing regional coordination. Participants agreed on the need to build on existing EU-supported frameworks as a foundation for the next phase of implementation and investment.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to delivering concrete results and deepening regional partnerships.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Plenipotentiary-Arrindell-Sint-Maarten-Positions-Itself-for-Increased-EU-Funding-for-National-Priorities.aspx