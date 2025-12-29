Minister Plenipotentiary Emphasizes the Importance of Forums such as the 36th InterExpo Kingdom Relations Congress | Government of Sint Maarten

​THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Her Excellency Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell attended the 36th InterExpo Kingdom Relations Congress in The Hague, held under the theme “Fifteen Years After 10/10/10.”

The three-day congress brought together political leaders, academics, policymakers, and experts from across the Kingdom to reflect fifteen years of constitutional development and to engage in dialogue on the future of Kingdom relations.

Reflecting on the congress, the Minister Plenipotentiary emphasized the importance of forums such as InterExpo: “Thirty- six years marks a unique opportunity to reflect on more than three decades of dialogue, and to document key outcomes of this important forum. Such a record enables the countries and other participants to respond meaningfully and to prepare effectively for the 37th event. This opportunity should not be overlooked."

A central moment of the congress was the keynote address by the Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina, titled “15 Years of Constitutional Autonomy.” In his presentation, the Prime Minister urged participants to look beyond the period since 2010 and to consider the broader historical context of constitutional change, emphasizing that Sint Maarten’s present-day reality is shaped by more than a century of governance transitions, negotiations, and reforms.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Minister Plenipotentiary, underscoring Sint Maarten’s commitment to sustained engagement at Kingdom level and to constructive dialogue on constitutional, governance, and societal matters. Their joint presence reflected the importance Sint Maarten places on cooperation, coordination, and open exchange within the Kingdom framework.

In his address, Prime Minister Mercelina spoke candidly about the post-10/10/10 period, noting that while country status marked a historic milestone, it also brought new challenges and responsibilities. He stressed that Sint Maarten is a constituent country within the Kingdom and not a fully autonomous state, and that this constitutional reality requires honest reflection, strong institutions, and meaningful partnerships, both within the Kingdom and in the wider Caribbean region.

Throughout the congress, discussions addressed a wide range of themes, including equitable education, constitutional development, governance, economic resilience, integrity, and the balance between supervision and trust. The active participation of students, researchers, and representatives from across the Kingdom highlighted the value of knowledge exchange and inclusive dialogue in shaping future policy directions.

Later in the programme, Prime Minister Mercelina participated in a high-level panel discussion alongside former Dutch Prime Minister Jan Peter Balkenende and other Kingdom representatives. During this exchange, he emphasized that constitutional arrangements are not static, but living frameworks that must be responsive to contemporary realities. He called for a modernized Kingdom model grounded in equality, mutual respect, and shared responsibility.

While not all Prime Ministers of the Kingdom were present, the discussions nevertheless demonstrated a shared willingness to reflect critically on the past fifteen years and to engage constructively on the road ahead. The Congress also provided a valuable moment for the introduction of Prime Minister Dr. Luc. Mercelina to the presumptive new Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten, further strengthening connections within the Kingdom

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Plenipotentiary-Emphasizes-the-Importance-of-Forums-such-as-the-36th-InterExpo-Kingdom-Relations-Congress.aspx